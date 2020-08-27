Travel agent held for strangling ‘second’ wife to death in Pune

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:59 IST

PUNE: A man was arrested for the murder of his ‘second’ wife over a domestic fight on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Aparna Mahadik (36) while the man was identified as Surendra Prakash Salunkhe (42), according to the police. Salunkhe worked as a tourism and travel agent, according to the police.

The two were college friends and got married a few years ago. However, the accused was already married, according to the police.

“He had kept his two wives at different places and used to visit them both. He has four children from his first wife. He lived with the deceased woman for the past eight years. They did not have children and he was against her having a job,” said senior inspector Ramesh Sathe of Hadapsar police station.

Hearing commotion at the accused’s house in Sahara Corner in Hadapsar, where the deceased used to live, the neighbours alerted the police on Thursday afternoon.

The police rushed to the spot and found the woman dead. The woman had allegedly been strangled to death. While her body was sent for post-mortem, the police nabbed the accused within hours of the crime.

“Our primary probe reveals that the duo used to regularly fight about issues like her job and he doubted her character,” said Sathe.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against the man.