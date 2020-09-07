e-paper
Home / Cities / Two accused in weapon smuggling case sent to two-day police custody

Two accused in weapon smuggling case sent to two-day police custody

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Faridkot A Faridkot court on Monday sent a Moga car dealer and a Chandigarh-based gun house owner to two-day police custody in connection with the 2014 inter-state foreign-made weapons smuggling case.

The accused — car dealer Pankaj Bansal and gun house owner Satish Kumar — were produced in the court of duty magistrate Amandeep Kaur on production warrants. Both were lodged in Hoshiarpur jail.

The Punjab Police’s organised crime control unit (OCCU) had arrested them for buying illegal weapons and forging sales bills. The OCCU had recently named six accused in the FIR registered in 2014.

Seeking police remand, the OOCU claimed in the court that some case-related recovery is required from Bansal and Kumar. Defence opposed objected to the OCCU’s application, arguing that the accused had already been interrogated during their six-day police custody last month. However, the court allowed OCCU’s application and sent the accused to two-day police custody, while hearing on their bail applications was adjourned to September 8.

