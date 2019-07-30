Two ‘aides’ of Mukhtar shot at by assailants in Ganj

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:36 IST

Injured brothers say they were attacked at the behest of Ansari’s rivals

Two alleged aides of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were shot at by motorcycle-borne assailants in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

The injured brothers, Shahid Jafri, 42, and Namwar, 38, said they were attacked at the behest of Ansari’s rivals.

The duo stated that former MP from Jaunpur Dhananjay Singh and one Alok Singh were involved in the attack, said sources.

“The brothers claimed to be representatives of MLA Mukhtar Ansari. We are trying to gather more information regarding this,” said Radha Raman Singh, SHO, Hazratganj police station.

Ansari is an MLA from Mau constituency.

The duo was exiting a lounge in Ganj around 6:30 pm when the bike-borne assailants fired at them. Interestingly, the brothers rode their bike to the residence of SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani located some 200 metres away and sought help from the police staff deployed there.

“They sustained shoulder and back injuries in the incident,” said the SSP. A police team rushed them to the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where doctors attended to them. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Police recovered two shells of 9mm bullets from the crime spot. The CCTV cameras of the lounge and a nearby ATM kiosk were found to be out of order.

Two police teams were deployed to identify and track the assailants. “We have not received any complaint regarding the attack. The process of lodging an FIR will be initiated once we receive the complaint,” said the SSP.

The incident highlights loopholes in security arrangements in Hazratganj, a prime area in the city, which has many vital installations including the Lok Bhawan, Governor’s House and the legislative assembly.

BOX

SIMILAR CASES

JULY 23: Software engineer shot in Azad Nagar when he was returning from work. He succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

JUNE 30: A Delhi-based trader shot dead near Durgapuri Metro station in Alambagh by bike-borne assailants.

MARCH 3: Bike-borne assailants shot dead two persons and looted a jewellery shop in Alambagh area of Lucknow.

JAN 9: A bizman shot dead outside his shop in Chandan Nagar area of Alambagh.

JAN 2: A former village head shot at in Mal area of Lucknow.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 23:36 IST