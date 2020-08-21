Two booked for cheating travel company owners

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:13 IST

The Kharghar police have booked two men after they allegedly cheated two tour and travel company owners by taking their car on rent and then trying to sell them online. The accused men had rented four cars from the duo worth ₹28 lakh, said police.

The complainant Vashi resident Anilkumar Shukla, 41, runs a tour and travels firm based in Belapur. On August 3, he came across a classified ad online and got in touch with one Shailesh Dabhane, a Bhiwandi resident.

Dabhane allegedly told Shukla that he and his partner need vehicles on rent. On August 7, Shukla met Dabhane and his business partner Mitesh Bhanushali in Panvel at Bhanushali’s apartment. The duo told Shukla that they drive employees of both private and public firms to their workplaces and Bhanushali even showed him a driver’s identity card as proof.

After discussions, Shukla recommended a seven-seater vehicle. The men agreed at a monthly rental of ₹25,000 for the car and additional ₹9 per kilometre if the vehicle is driven for over 6000 kilometres.

Shukla then contacted his friend Krishna Behra, who also runs a tour and travels company, and the latter agreed to give his three cars on rent. Bhanushali then made an advance payment of ₹47,000 to Shukla in two separate transactions, said police.

On August 13, Bhanushali called Shukla requesting another vehicle on rent as he needed to go to Akola. Shukla gave him his brother’s car at a rental of ₹12 per kilometre.

Collectively, Bhanushali and his business partner took four Multi-utility vehicles (MUV) from the Shukla and Behra worth Rs 28 lakh.

“Bhanushali told Shukla he will return the car by August 14 evening. However, he did not return that night and instead Shukla received a speeding ticket for his vehicle which was found speeding in Malegaon. When Bhanushali did not answer Shukla’s calls, he visited the man’s Panvel apartment but he was not there,” said an officer from Kharghar police station.

On August 15, Behra was shocked to come across an advertisement on WhatsApp where his car was listed for sale at ₹2.65 lakh. They figured out that Bhanushali was attempting to sell the car. They then traced another of Behra’s vehicle in Amravati using GPS location.

When the accused duo continued evading his queries over returning the cars, he approached the Kharghar police on Monday where a cheating case was registered. No arrests have been made so far.