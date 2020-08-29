e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two booked for raping 26-year-old woman in Panipat

Two booked for raping 26-year-old woman in Panipat

The woman, who is a widow, said one of the accused was her friend on Facebook and had allegedly started chatting with her about six months ago.

cities Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Two people have been booked for raping a 26-year-old woman at a locality in Panipat district, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, the woman, who is a widow, said one of the accused was her friend on Facebook and had allegedly started chatting with her about six months ago. On August 25, the accused Sonu allegedly took her to celebrate his birthday at a dairy farm near Pehalwan Chowk where his friend Vikas was present.

The victim alleged that they gave her a cold-drinking laced with sedatives and raped her after she fell unconscious.

Deputy superintendent of police Satish Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Unlock 4: Metro Rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Unlock 4: Metro Rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
School and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
School and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Unlock 4: Metro rail services to operate in graded manner from September 7
Unlock 4: Metro rail services to operate in graded manner from September 7
Supreme Court order on Prashant Bhushan contempt case sentencing on Monday
Supreme Court order on Prashant Bhushan contempt case sentencing on Monday
Home minister Amit Shah recovers, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers, likely to be discharged soon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In