Two criminals arrested after separate encounters in Greater Noida

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:46 IST

Greater Noida The police on Thursday night arrested two wanted criminals after separate encounters and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

In the first case, the police arrested a member of Anil Dujana gang from Badalpur. The member, who is a murder suspect, has been identified as 25-year-old Kapil Kumar, a resident of Dujana village, the police said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that the police received information about movement of two suspects on a motorcycle in the Badalpur area. “The police team set up barricades and signalled the suspects to stop for checking. However, the duo opened fire at the police team and tried to escape,” he said.

The police chased the criminals and also opened fire in which Kapil was injured in leg and fell off the bike, the official said. Kapil was apprehended while his accomplice Amit managed to escape, the police said, adding that a countrymade gun and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Chander said the suspect was wanted in 14 cases of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, robbery, and Goonda Act, among others.

In the second case, the police arrested a murder suspect, identified as Gaurav, 26, a resident of Surajpur in Greater Noida.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the encounter took place near Chaina canal in Jarcha at 10:30pm. “The suspect was riding a motorcycle which had no registration number plate. He tried to escape after opening fire at the police team when signalled to stop. The police team apprehended him after an encounter and found a countrymade gun in his possession,” he said.

Gaurav received a bullet injury in his left leg and was rushed to district hospital for medical aid, the police said, adding that he was wanted in nine criminal cases in Greater Noida.

Both the suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.