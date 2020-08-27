e-paper
Home / Cities / Two dead in Panchkula, 18 Haryana secretariat staff among those positive

Two dead in Panchkula, 18 Haryana secretariat staff among those positive

The latest fatalities include a 75-year-old man from Sector 17 and a 60-year-old woman from Manakpur village.

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Two more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula on Thursday, taking the district toll to 15.

The district also confirmed 94 fresh cases, bringing the tally to 1,923.

The two deceased include a 75-year-old man from Sector 17 and a 60-year-old woman from Manakpur village.

Among those tested positive on Thursday are 18 staff members of the Haryana Civil Secretariat. These include residents of Panchkula and other districts and states. Their contacts are being traced and sampled.

The local cases are from Sectors 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12A, 14, 15, 15, 21 and 25, besides Nanakpur, Hangola, Pinjore, Kalka, Surajpur and Old Panchkula.

Of the 1,923 persons tested positive in Panchkula district till date, 730 remain active, while 1,178 have been cured and discharged. Reports of 601 samples are awaited.

50% STAFF FOUND INFECTED, ONLY COVID LAB SHUT DOWN

Health authorities have shut down Molecular laboratory – the only Covid-19 testing lab in Panchkula – with half of its staff testing positive over the past three days.

Of the 12 staff members, reports of six, including the laboratory in-charge, have come out positive.

“We have shut down the lab for at least 48 hours for disinfection, and will also arrange additional staff,” said Dr Rajiv Narwal, nodal officer, Covid-19.

Meanwhile, new samples are being sent to PGIMER and IMTECH, Sector 39, Chandigarh.

