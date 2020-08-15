e-paper
Two drown in Murbad waterfall; search for one body still on

Two drown in Murbad waterfall; search for one body still on

cities Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:20 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons on Thursday drowned in Chondhi waterfall in Murbad. The local fire brigade team found the body of one deceased, while the search for the second body is still on.

According to police, despite waterfalls being banned for revellers during the lockdown, six friends from Mauje Gadage and Ambole village went to Gorakh Gad and later to Chondhi waterfall, in the afternoon for a picnic.

Dattatray Borate, senior inspector from Murbad police station said, “The two deceased, Umesh Borkuntle, 22 and Kartik Gadge, 20, entered the waterfall for a swim. The water level was high due to heavy rainfall. Also, there was a 20-feet deep ditch below the waterfall, which the two were unaware of. The water current in the ditch was strong, due to which they were pulled in to them. The friends saw them drowning and ran towards Khopivli village to seek help from the locals.” However, by the time the villagers reached the spot both of them had drowned. The fire brigade officials pulled out the body of Borkuntle, but the body of Gadge is still missing.

Murbad police have registered an accidental death report in the case.

Borate said, “We have called disaster management cell officer of Raigad for assistance. This waterfall is deep inside the forest and the path is inaccessible. The six men went to the waterfall for the first time and were unaware of the water currents. Our efforts are on to search the second body.”

