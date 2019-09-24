Two eunuchs convicted of castrating driver in Kharar

cities

A Mohali court on Monday convicted two eunuchs, including an 80-year-old, for castrating a man working as a driver with another eunuch in 2009.

Pronouncing the sentence, the court of additional district and sessions judge Sanjay Agnihotri awarded three-year jail to Mahant Jeet Rani, 80, and four-year jail to he aide, Pooja Rani. Both are residents of Kharar.

Court also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each on the convicts, of which ₹25,000 is to be paid to the victim as compensation. While Jeet Rani was granted bail, Pooja was sent to jail.

“They ruined my life, but I am happy justice has been done,” said victim Rajesh Malik after the convictions. “Their conviction will act as a deterrent for those who play with lives of others.”

Malik is a resident of Chajjumajra village in Kharar. His statement and medical evidence helped nail the accused.

Police in March 2014 registered a case against the two on Malik’s complaint after he approached the then Punjab director general of police (DGP).

Malik in his complaint stated that he had come to Kharar in search of work in 2004 and was waiting at the Labour Chowk when Mahant Jeet Rani took him along. He worked for Jeet Rani for a few months after which he was sent to one Mahant Jyoti, who employed him as a driver for nine years.

Malik told police that in June 2009, Jeet Rani and Pooja came to Jyoti's house and intoxicated him.

He alleged when he gained conscious, he found himself in Pooja’s house in Sialba Majri and realised he had been castrated. The two wanted him to join them so as to “earn extra badhai”.

After the local police failed to act on his complaint, he approached the DGP and a case was registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 342 (wrongful confinement), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

