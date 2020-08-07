e-paper
Home / Cities / Two factory workers killed in Jalandhar village

Two factory workers killed in Jalandhar village

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Another worker who also became unconscious is under treatment.
Another worker who also became unconscious is under treatment.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Jalandhar Phumann Singh, 40, and his brother Pala Singh, of Mundi Chohlian village, were killed after inhaling poisonous gases, after going down a well at their place of work, Kissan Mentha Plant, the police have said.

Investigation officer of the case Kulwindar Singh said the victims were pulled out by co-workers and were rushed to the Lohian Khas clinic, where doctors declared them as brought dead.

Another worker who also became unconscious is under treatment. The IO added that the Lohian Khas Police has proceeded under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc) of the CrPC based on the statements of the workers and factory owners and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

