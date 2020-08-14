Two farmers fall into manhole in Sirsa, one rescued

cities

Relentless efforts by the national disaster relief force (NDRF), Haryana Police, local administration and villagers on Thursday led to the safe return of 45-year-old farmer Puran Singh of Sirsa’s Natar village, who had fallen into a manhole on Wednesday night.

Sirsa deputy commissioner (DC) Ramer Chander Bidhan said Puran was rescued from a 30ft deep manhole while another farmer, Kala Singh, was still trapped inside.

“The incident took place on Wednesday night when two farmers were going to irrigate their fields. Puran slipped into a manhole and Kala jumped to rescue him. Some locals informed us about them and we, along with Haryana Police and NDRF teams, reached the spot. Puran was rescued last night and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” the DC added.

He said they had called the army from Hisar on Wednesday night to conduct a search operation for the missing farmer.

“The army started its operation on Thursday morning. We are making tremendous efforts to search the farmer and rescue him from the manhole,” Bidhan said.