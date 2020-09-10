Two friends ‘consume poison’, one dies in Rohtak

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 02:03 IST

A 20-year-old man died, while his friend is battling for life, after they consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday. Police said the duo allegedly consumed poison at a government school in their village. “Their parents brought them to PGIMS, where one of them died and the other is critical. The reason behind this extreme step is not known,” he added. Rohtak Sadar police have started inquest proceedings.