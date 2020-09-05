Two held for assaulting cops at Saket court complex

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:38 IST

New Delhi: A group of men allegedly assaulted two police officers in Saket court complex on Friday night, and fled with one of their cellphones. Two of them were arrested on Saturday, and two others are at large

The suspects escaped in their car after the incident and a case has been registered, with efforts on to arrest the others, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that on Friday at around 9.20pm, the police control room received a call regarding a quarrel at the complexes gate number 2. Constable Hitesh was on duty at the gate when around a car tried to enter the court premises around 8.30pm, and was stopped by private security guards deployed there.

“When the car driver argued with the guards, they called the constable. The occupants of the car told the constable that they had to visit an advocate in the lawyers’ chamber. The car was then allowed to proceed after verification and the guards were told to record the details in a register,” Thakur said.

When the car returned, it had another person inside. The occupants then pointed at constable Hitesh and told the other occupant that they were stopped by him. At this, the person, who police said appeared to be inebriated, came out and hit the constable, who tried to pacify him. When the person did not stop, the constable called assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kailash to the spot, Thakur said.

“The ASI also tried to placate the situation, but they attacked him as well, and he fell on the ground. The suspect then picked up his cellphone and left in the car along with other occupants,” Thakur said.

According to the officer, both policemen were medically examined, and a case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Saket police station.

“Footage from CCTV cameras installed near the spot is being retrieved. A probe is on,” Thakur said.