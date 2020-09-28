e-paper
Home / Cities / Two held for impersonating exam candidate in Panchkula

Two held for impersonating exam candidate in Panchkula

The case was lodged after a fake candidate was caught taking the State Eligibility Test in Computer Appreciation and Applications

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

The Panchkula police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the case wherein a fake candidate was caught taking the State Eligibility Test in Computer Appreciation and Applications (SETC) here.

The accused were identified as Mahender of Sirsa and Sumit of Sonipat.

On September 26, a complaint was registered by one Roshan Lal, who works as assistant general manager at Hartron in Sector 2, Panchkula. He reported that in the place of a candidate named Mahender Singh, some other person was taking the SETC exam.

A case was registered under Sections 419(cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

