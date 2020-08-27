e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two held with fake currency in Sirsa

Two held with fake currency in Sirsa

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 02:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Sirsa police on Wednesday seized counterfeit currency with a face value of ₹3 lakh from two persons, including a woman, police said.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep alias Gagan, a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab and Harpal Kaur of Sirsa.

Sirsa CIA in-charge Sudhir Kumar said they were patrolling on Sirsa-Barnala road in the district when they spotted the accused coming towards Sirsa on a bike.

“After seeing us, Gagandeep took a U-turn and tried to flee. We chased the bike and arrested the duo with fake currency,” the cop added.

The police have registered a case against the duo under sections 489-A (counterfeiting currency notes), 489-B and 489-C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis
‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis
Expert panel to help DRDO prepare for futuristic battles, defence needs
Expert panel to help DRDO prepare for futuristic battles, defence needs
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
Covid update: Delhi 90% recovery rate; govt exams delayed in Maharashtra
Covid update: Delhi 90% recovery rate; govt exams delayed in Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In