Two IGMC interns suspended for ragging

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 20:25 IST

Two doctors interning at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, were suspended on charges of ragging on Wednesday after they were accused of abusing, manhandling and beating up a third-year student.

The victim, who was at the hostel to appear for his supplementary examinations, said around 11.30pm on Monday two of his seniors abused him and beat him up under the influence of alcohol near the hostel gate. The victim was accompanied by his batch mates and the incident was also recorded on CCTV camera.

He said seniors had been harassing juniors for the last three years and that juniors were forced to make seniors’ assignment files.

IGMC principal Rajneesh Parhania said the college had zero tolerance for ragging. “The matter has been handed over to the anti-ragging committee, which has submitted its report to the police. We have heard both parties, who are blaming each other for the incident.”

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said the police were conducting an investigation. A case under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 334 (causing hurt on provocation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009, has been registered at the Lakkar Bazaar Police Station.

Laws against ragging were made stricter after a 19-year-old first-year student Aman Kachroo was ragged and beaten to death by his four of his seniors in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra district in 2009.