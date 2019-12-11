Two in police custody till Dec over murder of 27-year-old woman in Koregaon Park

cities

PUNE Two men have been remanded to police custody by a local court on Wednesday, for allegedly killing a 27-year-old woman after one of them had consensual intercourse with her on a Koregaon park terrace, from where she was then allegedly thrown off.

The two have been identified as Ashraf Ilias Sayyed, 32, and Darshan Sanjay Shivsharan, 22, both residents of Chajjednagar in Bopodi. The two were arrested on Tuesday and produced in a local court on Wednesday. The court remanded the duo police custody till December 17.

“We cannot reveal much more than this as it is a serious offence and the investigation is still on,” said police inspector (crime) Ganesh Mane of Koregaon Park police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Khadki police station, which was then transferred to Koregaon Park police station.

Sayyed told the police that he met the woman on Sunday in Khadki. He said that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

According to Sayyed, the woman asked for a lift and said that she wanted to go to Yerawada. He obliged. However, after reaching Yerawada, they decided to go on the terrace of a building in Koregaon park. The two headed towards Miranagar Society in Lane 7, Koregaon park, where Sayyed’s sister and husband live.

“Upon reaching the terrace, which has an open entry, the two decided to have intercourse there. Post the act, the woman asked for money and Sayyed did not want to pay more than Rs 500. They started hitting each other, and during the fight, the woman fell from the terrace, that had low railings,” said Anjum Bagwan, senior police inspector, Unit 4 of Pune police crime branch.

Sayyed then called his friend at 2.30 am. The two used a two-wheeler to carry the woman’s body and throw her off the Holkar bridge in Khadki, said Sayyed in his confession to police.