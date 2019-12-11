e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Two in police custody till Dec over murder of 27-year-old woman in Koregaon Park

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Two men have been remanded to police custody by a local court on Wednesday, for allegedly killing a 27-year-old woman after one of them had consensual intercourse with her on a Koregaon park terrace, from where she was then allegedly thrown off.

The two have been identified as Ashraf Ilias Sayyed, 32, and Darshan Sanjay Shivsharan, 22, both residents of Chajjednagar in Bopodi. The two were arrested on Tuesday and produced in a local court on Wednesday. The court remanded the duo police custody till December 17.

“We cannot reveal much more than this as it is a serious offence and the investigation is still on,” said police inspector (crime) Ganesh Mane of Koregaon Park police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Khadki police station, which was then transferred to Koregaon Park police station.

Sayyed told the police that he met the woman on Sunday in Khadki. He said that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

According to Sayyed, the woman asked for a lift and said that she wanted to go to Yerawada. He obliged. However, after reaching Yerawada, they decided to go on the terrace of a building in Koregaon park. The two headed towards Miranagar Society in Lane 7, Koregaon park, where Sayyed’s sister and husband live.

“Upon reaching the terrace, which has an open entry, the two decided to have intercourse there. Post the act, the woman asked for money and Sayyed did not want to pay more than Rs 500. They started hitting each other, and during the fight, the woman fell from the terrace, that had low railings,” said Anjum Bagwan, senior police inspector, Unit 4 of Pune police crime branch.

Sayyed then called his friend at 2.30 am. The two used a two-wheeler to carry the woman’s body and throw her off the Holkar bridge in Khadki, said Sayyed in his confession to police.

top news
Live | Rajya Sabha votes on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Live | Rajya Sabha votes on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Point-by-point rebuttal of Opposition charges by Amit Shah
Point-by-point rebuttal of Opposition charges by Amit Shah
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Rahul, Kohli take India past 200
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Rahul, Kohli take India past 200
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities