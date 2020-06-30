e-paper
Two killed, 2 children injured after speeding car runs over four in Rohini

Two killed, 2 children injured after speeding car runs over four in Rohini

Jun 30, 2020
New Delhi: Two persons were killed and two children were injured after the driver of an allegedly speeding car lost control of the vehicle and hit them in Rohini Sector 16 on Tuesday evening.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the Hyundai Accent car after running over the four persons also rammed some pushcarts on the roadside before coming to a halt. The errant driver left the car and fled the spot before the locals could catch him, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) PK Mishra said that a case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered under Sections 279 and 304A of Indian Penal Code was registered and the car was impounded.

“The vehicle has been found registered in the name of a resident of Budh Vihar in Rohini. Some documents were received from the car. The documents would help us identify and nab the person driving the vehicle at the time of the accident,” said DCP Mishra.

At 6.40 pm, the DCP said, the police control room received a call regarding an accident and injured persons near a Hanuman temple in Sector 16. A police team reached the accident spot and found that some persons, including children, injured there. All the injured persons were rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital.

“Two of them, identified as Harish,40, and Vimla,35, were declared brought dead at the hospital. The injured children were Anshu,5, and Suraj,11,” DCP Mishra said, adding that the accident spot was inspected and the car was examined by forensic experts.

