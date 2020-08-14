e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two killed as boulders fall on two vehicles after heavy rain in Himachal

Two killed as boulders fall on two vehicles after heavy rain in Himachal

Two injured in incident that occurred near Hanogi Temple on highway in Kullu district

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The landslide occurred at 5.20am on Friday when two men were on their way to Chandigarh in a mini truck carrying vegetables and had stopped to pay obeisance at Hanogi Temple in Kullu district.
The landslide occurred at 5.20am on Friday when two men were on their way to Chandigarh in a mini truck carrying vegetables and had stopped to pay obeisance at Hanogi Temple in Kullu district.(HT Photo)
         

Shimla: Two people were killed and two were injured when boulders fell on two vehicles near Hanogi Temple on the national highway in Kullu district due to heavy rain early on Friday.

Police said the accident took place at 5.20am when two men were on their way to Chandigarh in a mini truck carrying vegetables and had stopped to pay obeisance at the temple. Suddenly, boulders came rolling down on them. While Amrit Pal, 27, a resident of Dhamai village in Hoshiarpur district, was buried in the debris, his companion was injured.

The boulders also fell on another truck on its way to Kullu, killing driver Gurmukh Singh, 27, of Samur Khurd village in Una district, on the spot. His companion was injured in the incident.

The injured were identified as Manish Kumar, 24, of Rajatalab village in Varanasi district and Sushil Kumar, 26, of Gopipur in UP’s Jaunpur district.

Police rushed the injured to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Zonal Hospital in Mandi, superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said, adding that the road has been cleared for traffic.

