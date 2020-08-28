Two labourers killed in mishap at construction site in Mumbai

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 03:04 IST

Two labourers died after the goods lift at a 24-storey under-construction building site at Vikhroli’s Kannamwar Nagar collapsed on Thursday evening. The incident took place owing to a technical fault, the police said.

The two labourers Bhola Yadav, 30, and Itwari Yadav, 35, who were in the goods lift sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. The Vikhroli police is probing the matter and may register an offence against contractor or any other person if any criminal negligence is found on their part.