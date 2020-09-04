e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two men arrested with ₹87.5K worth drugs in Navi Mumbai

Two men arrested with ₹87.5K worth drugs in Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:52 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

The anti-narcotics cell of Navi Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two Mumbai-based drug peddlers and seized methaqualone crystal powder worth ₹87,500, on Wednesday night. The two accused had allegedly started peddling drugs in Navi Mumbai recently.

Based on a tip-off about the presence of peddlers, ANC officers had laid a trap near a public lavatory in CBD Belapur where the accused — Sarfaraz Shaikh, 36, a Bandra resident; and Khalid Khan, 47, a Santacruz resident — were supposed to arrive and nabbed them.

“The duo travelled by a scooter and waited near the spot. After confirming their identity, we detained them and found 35 grams of drugs from their possession,” said senior inspector Ravindra Budhwant.

AC officers have also seized their vehicle, ₹1,200 cash and phones for further investigation.

The accused confessed that they intended to sell drugs in the area and were subsequently booked under sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The duo has been remanded in police custody till September 6. Police are probing to ascertain where the accused procure the drugs from.

top news
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In