e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two men posing as civic officials rob 30-year-old in Badlapur of ₹20,000 worth valuables

Two men posing as civic officials rob 30-year-old in Badlapur of ₹20,000 worth valuables

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two unknown persons, posing as civic officials, robbed a 30-year-old man of his valuables worth ₹20,000 while he was on his way to buy groceries in Badlapur on Saturday. A first information report (FIR) has been registered, and Badlapur (West) police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

According to the complainant, Ravindra Sawant, the duo allegedly approached him while he was heading out to purchase groceries in Datta Chowk around 11am. They introduced themselves as officials from the Badlapur Kulgaon Municipal Council. They told him that he was wearing a faulty mask, for which he needed to pay a fine. While one of them was distracting him, the other caught him, and the two together robbed him off his gold chain and ring.

“One of the accused stopped the complainant and asked him to show the mask which he was wearing. He told Sawant that his mask was of low quality. He then asked Sawant to pay a fine for the same. When Sawant was trying to remove the money from his wallet, the other accused caught him, and the duo removed his gold chain and ring worth ₹20,000 in total,” said an officer from Badlapur (West) police station.

Police are now checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

top news
Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting line judge with ball: WATCH
Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting line judge with ball: WATCH
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In