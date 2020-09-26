e-paper
Home / Cities / Two minor boys apprehended for celebratory firing

Two minor boys apprehended for celebratory firing

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two minors were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly firing in the air during a birthday celebration in Jewar.

The two boys, aged 14 and 15 years, were apprehended after a video of the celebratory firing had surfaced on social media platforms prompting the police to lodge a probe. Umesh Bahadur, station house officer (SHO) Jewar police station, said that on September 24, a video had surfaced in which the two boys, who are class 9 students, were seen holding a country-made gun and firing multiple rounds in the air. “Someone captured the incident on a mobile phone and the video was widely circulated on social media,” he said.

The police said that two suspects were identified on Saturday and were then were picked up for questioning. “They told us that Thursday marked the birthday of the younger boy, and to celebrate it they took a country-made gun and fired multiple rounds in the backyard of his house,” the SHO said.

The police said that no one was injured in the incident. “We registered a case against the two minors under the Arms Act, 1959. They were produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) and sent to juvenile home. We have seized the illegal weapon used in the crime as well,” he said. One of the suspects told the police that a country-made gun was kept in house for several years.

In December 2018, a 14-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing at an engagement ceremony in Dadri. The victim, a native of Ghodi Bacheda village, was hit by a stray bullet in the neck. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

