Two NREGA workers buried alive in Karnal village

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 04:01 IST

Two women working under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) or the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MNREGA) were buried alive while two others sustained injuries when a mound of soil fell on them at Biana village of Karnal on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.30am when at least 50 labourers were engaged in digging exercise at a plot.

As per the eyewitnesses, the mound they were digging suddenly collapsed and at least seven labourers were trapped under it. They were extracted by fellow labourers and rushed to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead, police officials said.

The deceased were identified as Suraiya Begam, 45, and Giano Devi, 55. Two labourers, Hansraj and Amit, are undergoing treatment at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital where their condition is said to the stable.

As per the police complaint filed by Suraiya’s husband Mehboob Khan, the incident took place due to the negligence of MGNREGA mate Sonia and contractor Sethpal as they engaged the workers in the digging process without taking any safety measures.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the workers were engaged in earth-filling work of a ‘Baarat Ghar’ being constructed under the government scheme.

He said an inquiry has been handed over to Indri SDM and those who died and injured will be given claims as per the Act and labour laws.

Jai Narayan, in-charge, Biana police post, said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and an investigation was on. The police have registered an FIR under sections 304 A, 336 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code against Sonia Rani and Sethpal.