e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two nursing attendants killed in accident at Iffco Chowk

Two nursing attendants killed in accident at Iffco Chowk

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both nursing attendants for homecare patients, died after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a truck carrying garbage at Iffco Chowk on Friday morning. Police said the victims died on the spot.

The truck driver abandoned the truck and fled from the spot but was later arrested by a team from sector 29 police station.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.45am when the victims, Vimal from Ferozabad and Hardevi from Jhansi, reached near the Iffco Chowk flyover. Police said both stayed at a hostel in Arjun Nagar and worked as on-call nursing attendants for homecare patients and with hospitals.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “At the time of the incident, they were returning from a private hospital and going to their hostel, when a truck, going towards Jaipur side at Iffco Chowk, hit their vehicle. Both suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.”

Police said the victims were identified through their identity cards and efforts were on to contact their families.

“The truck driver works with a city based private waste management company. He told the police that he was carrying garbage and did not notice the motorcycle at the turning,” said the police official cited above.

A case was registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at sector 29 police station on Friday, said police.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In