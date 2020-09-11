e-paper
Home / Cities / Two Panchkula men lose money in online frauds, FIRs lodged

Two Panchkula men lose money in online frauds, FIRs lodged

Fraudsters duped two residents of Sector 12 of Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 95,000

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

The cyber crime wing of the local police are on the lookout for fraudsters, who duped two residents of Sector 12 of Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 95,000.

In the first case, Ramesh Kumar Thakur had complained on March 6 that he received a phone call on January 4. The caller, posing as a bank employee, offered to raise his credit card limit. After securing his credit card information “for verification”, she asked him for the OTP sent to his mobile phone “to confirm his phone number.”

Soon after, Rs 1.47 lakh were deducted from his bank account, and he could not contact the woman back.

Following investigation, police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday.

Similarly, Sham Sunder Singla on May 30, 2019, complained to the Panchkula deputy commissioner of being duped of Rs 95,000.

In his complaint, Singla said that he received wrong products against an online order for an umbrella on May 25, 2019.

When he contacted the seller with a complaint, he was asked to download a mobile app to receive the refund. “As soon as I logged in to the app, I got text messages of five different transactions regarding withdrawal of Rs 95,000 from my bank account,” he alleged.

Therefore, police registered another case under Section 420 of the IPC on Wednesday.

