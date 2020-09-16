Two persons arrested for murdering farmer leader in Jewar

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:11 IST

Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects for the murder of a farmer leader in Neemka village in Jewar, which took place on September 2. The victim, Pradeep Atri, 26, was allegedly called by the arrested men – Lawrence and his brother Vipin Singh – and some other suspects at a dhaba where he was shot dead. Police said Pradeep was associated with a farmers’ union and was actively involved in social activities. Police said the suspects allegedly had personal enmity with the victim for over a year.

Arvind Pradhan, Atri’s uncle and former village head, alleged that the murder was due to personal enmity. “The personal enmity started last year, when a woman from our village was married to someone in Ballabgarh. When the woman visited her hometown on Raksha Bandhan, the suspect Vipin lured the woman and eloped with her,” he alleged.

Arvind alleged that Pradeep, as a farmer leader, felt bad over the incident. “He intervened and helped the woman’s family trace and get her back. Since then, Vipin, Lawrence and his family had developed a grudge against Pradeep,” he added.

Rampal Singh, Pradeep’s father, filed a complaint at the Jewar police station after the incident. He alleged that on September 2 at 7pm, Lawrence had called Pradeep on his mobile phone and asked him to come to a dhaba on Jewar Khurja road. “There were some people already sitting at the dhaba. They had an argument, following which they shot him in the abdomen,” he alleged.

Locals heard the gunshots and informed the victim’s family. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, Rampal added.

Rampal named ten persons, including the arrested suspects, in the FIR. Locals had also protested in the village and demanding action against the suspects after the incident took place.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said a case was registered against the ten suspects under Section 302 (murder) and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. “Police investigation revealed that the victim and suspects had personal enmity over a woman in the past. We have arrested the two suspects – Lawrence and Vipin - and launched a search to arrest the absconding persons,” he said.

The victim is survived by his wife and three minor daughters.