Two-phase elections for exiled Tibetan government on January 3, April 11

The election commission of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Monday announced the electoral calendar for the 2021 polls as per the Charter of Tibetans-in-Exile and the Tibetan electoral rules and regulations.

HT Correspondent
The Exile Tibetan community will elect a new Sikyong (president) and parliament in the upcoming general elections to be held in two phases on January 3 and April 11.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Wangdu Tsering Pesur accompanied by Geshema Delek Wangmo and Sonam Gyaltsen, the two additional election commissioners, made the announcements here at a press conference.

As per the announcement, the preliminary election for Sikyong and members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament is slated for January 3 and the final election is to be held on April 11.

The EC also issued a set of guidelines for shortlisting candidates for the final Sikyong election:

Firstly, as per the Article 67 (4) of the electoral rules and regulation, the election commission should shortlist not less than two candidates for Sikyong in the final election after due examination of their preliminary results, green book dues and the withdrawal of candidature if any,” the CEC said.

Pursuant to this, the EC shall shortlist two candidates for the final election of Sikyong. Secondly, if candidates poll equal second-highest votes in the preliminary round, then three candidates shall be shortlisted for the final Sikyong election.

Thirdly, if candidates poll two equal first-highest votes in the preliminary round, then announcement will be made on those two candidates.

The 2021 general election will elect the fifth directly elected Sikyong (earlier Kalon Tripa) and the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

