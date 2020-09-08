Two property dealers shot dead in a high-rise in Greater Noida

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:22 IST

Greater Noida: Two property dealers were allegedly shot at by unidentified persons in the parking lot of a high-rise in Greater Noida West on Monday night. Both the victims succumbed to their injuries, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Dal Chand Sharma (32), a native of Faridabad in Haryana who was currently living in Panchsheel Greens in Greater Noida, and Arun Tyagi (22), a native of Roza Yakubpur. The incident was reported around 9.30pm from Ajnara Le Garden society where Sharma had his office, the police said.

According to police officials, the incident took place when the two victims, along with two other friends, were consuming alcohol in Sharma’s Tata Harrier car.

“It seems that two unidentified men walked up to the car, knocked on the window and shot at the victims,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

Sharma, who was shot at least seven times, was in the driver’s seat while Tyagi, who received three bullets, was in the passenger’s seat. The officials said that there were two shooters who fired from both the windows. Several shots were also lodged in the car as well, they said.

The duo was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

“Sharma’s family has named a few suspects. We have a solid lead and are working on it. Arrests will be made soon. The shooters are seen clearly in the society’s CCTV footage,” said the DCP.

Seven teams have been formed to for the case, the police said.

The police said that a personal enmity could be behind this incident. “In 2011, Sharma’s elder brother Rajendra was killed, along with another man, in a Faridabad village by a few people from the same village who had an issue with the family over their father’s election as the village head. Some of the suspects had gone to jail and were later released on bail. One of the suspects was killed in 2017 in Mathura and in this case, Sharma, his father and a few others had been suspects, gone to jail and were released on bail. Sharma had then moved to Greater Noida West and was known as Virat Sharma, which is actually his seven-year-old son’s name,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

The Sharma’s family has given names of three people to the police as suspects. “They first killed his elder brother and then him. The whole issue started with them trying to get our family’s property in the village. My brother had left that behind to start afresh, but they are still targeting our family,” said Rakesh Sharma, the victim’s brother.

On the complaints filed by the family members of both victims, a case of murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bisrakh police station, the police said.

“We don’t know much about the incident. We just got a call around 10pm that Arun had been hurt, after which we rushed to the hospital,” said Santosh, Tyagi’s aunt.

The police suspect that the shooters were hired gunners because their descriptions don’t match those of the suspects. They also suspect that Tyagi was an unintentional casualty.

The incident has, however, spooked the residents of the Ajnara Le Garden society. According to the police, a group of residents from the high-rise protested on Tuesday evening demanding more security in the area. However, they were dispersed by the police, a local police officer said.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man from Aligarh was injured after he was allegedly shot at by a person in Jewar. “The victim, Anjuman, was visiting some family friends. There was an argument between a man and his nephew over rent of the house where they lived. The victim was caught in the middle and was shot at in his stomach. A police team was rushed to the spot and he was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment from where he was referred to Aligarh,” said Vishal Pandey, additional DCP, Zone 3.

Two suspects were nabbed and the countrymade pistol used in the incident was recovered, Pandey said, adding that a case of attempt to murder (Section 307 of IPC) was registered at Jewar police station.