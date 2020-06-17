Two thieves posing as migrants held for robbing man’s wallet, withdrawing at least ₹25k cash

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:03 IST

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man helped track down two thieves who allegedly stole his wallet and withdrew cash from ATMs in Delhi by posing as people who needed to return to Bihar but had no money for fare, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim responded quickly when the suspects used his debit card to make purchases from a shop in Rohini.

According to Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), the victim used the SMS he received after the transaction to call the shopkeeper and ensure the suspects did not leave the shop.

“In the meantime, we sought the help of the local police in Rohini to nab the suspects,” said the DCP.

The victim, Manish Kumar, works for a private firm in Noida and lives in Jahangirpuri. On Tuesday evening, he was waiting for a bus at Kashmere Gate bus terminal when a teenager approached him and sought help to get to his village near Patna in Bihar.

Kumar helped him with water and ₹100 cash and asked him to catch a train rather than look for a bus.

“But amidst the conversation, the minor’s accomplice managed to steal Kumar’s wallet containing ₹4,500 cash and his debit card. The wallet also had his PIN,” the DCP said.

When Manish couldn’t chase the suspects because of a traffic jam, he called the police. “Minutes after the theft, the suspects first withdrew ₹20,000 from one ATM and then ₹5,000 from another ATM. When Kumar received SMS’ of the withdrawals, we quickly sent our police teams to both the booths, but they had escaped by then,” said the DCP.

But Kumar was lucky the third time the suspects used his card to transact — this time they allegedly purchased 10 pants from a shop in Rohini.

“The arrested adult is 22-year-old Jalaluddin, a resident of Bawana,” said the DCP, adding that his antecedents are being verified. The minor was also apprehended.