Two trapped under mud, killed at construction site in Manesar

Two labourers, a woman and her mother, died when a mound of earth collapsed on them at an under-construction house in Bas Kushla village of Manesar on Tuesday evening.

A male relative of the duo, who was also at the site, survived, the police said.

The police said that they were able to remove the mud by using an earthmover machine at the spot, and with the help of others at the site, rushed the duo to a hospital, but were declared brought dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Anjali Rajput (25) and her mother, Ramkali (55), of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place around 4pm, burying both daily wages women workers alive, while another worker managed to escape.

The deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), Rajesh Kumar, said that four labourers were working on a renovation site in the village, which is located near the IMT Manesar police station. “Two of the women were breaking stones in the dug-up basement, around seven feet below the ground level, when a huge heap of the mud of the retaining wall caved in and trapped them underneath,” he said.

Anjali’s eight-month-old daughter, who was playing near the site with other children, survived, said police.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after an autopsy on Wednesday evening.

Asmer Singh Rajput (27), Anjali’s husband, said he was also working there and had asked them to exit the basement as it was not safe. “I had told the contractor and the house owner that there was no safety provision at the site and the mound of earth was kept at the corner. He told us that if we wanted to work at the site, we will have to obey his orders. He also threatened to block our payment if we refused to work in the basement,” he said.

Family members, who were at the mortuary, said that it was an accident and they had immediately informed the police and had taken both the women to the nearest hospital.

“We are helping the relatives of the duo take the bodies to their village in the ambulance and are ready to bear the entire expenses for the cremation and last rites. We are even ready to pay compensation to the family members. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members at this unfortunate time,” the son of the house owner said.

A case was registered against the house owner and the contractor, based on the complaint filed by Rajput, under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the IMT Manesar police station.

The bodies were taken to Mahoba for cremation.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 20:23 IST