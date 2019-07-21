Two vehicle lifters arrested, six stolen vehicles recovered

New Delhi: Two men, one of them a mechanical engineering diploma holder, were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing motorcycles and using them for joyrides with girlfriends.

Six stolen two-wheelers were seized from them and police claimed to have solved five vehicle theft cases. Police said the duo was planning a vacation in Goa with the money received after selling stolen vehicles.

The two arrested men were identified as Aakash Bindi and Deepak Kumar, both aged 22 years and residents of Uttam Nagar. Police said Bindi is involved in at least three cases of robbery, snatching and auto lifting. He has pursued a diploma course in mechanical engineering from a polytechnic college in Delhi. Kumar works with a company that installs CCTV cameras, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) RP Meena said they got information that two suspects involved in several vehicle thefts would come near Shiv Vihar in Uttam Nagar.

“The police laid a trap and as soon as the two suspects were spotted on a white scooter, they were asked to stop. The duo tried to speed away but were caught. The scooter they were riding was found to be stolen,” Meena said.

Police said the two men were arrested when they were on the lookout for a new motorcycle and planned to steal and sell it, to go on a vacation to Goa. Their interrogation resulted in seizure of five stolen two-wheelers.

“Bindi said he used to work as an internet service provider with his brother and used to visit residential areas on the pretext of repairing internet cables. He roped in Kumar and both used to target vehicles during the day and then steal the same at night,” Meena said.

Bindi told police he completed his mechanical engineering diploma course but came into wrong company and started consuming drugs and liquor. “He was first arrested in 2017 in a case of auto theft. In order to get more drugs and liquor, he started committing petty crimes. Every weekend, they took their girlfriends on joyrides on stolen bikes,” the officer said.

