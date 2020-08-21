e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two women arrested for posing as IT officials in Jind

Two women arrested for posing as IT officials in Jind

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2020 01:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two women were arrested for trying to extort money and jewellery from a showroom owner in Jind by impersonating income tax (IT) officials, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Swati of Kaithal and Saveta Verma of Delhi.

A spokesman of Jind police said the duo had visited at the jeweller’s store on Wednesday evening, claiming to be from the IT department.

“They accused the showroom owner of tax evasion and demanded money from him. Then they sought some jewellery from the owner. He got suspicious and informed the police. The women showed us fake identity cards, but we asked them to get their senior on phone. The man who posed as their senior corroborated their story, but we still had our doubts. We arrested them and they later confessed that they were not IT officials,” the spokesman added.

The police have registered a case of robbery and cheating against the women and started an investigation, he said.

top news
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In