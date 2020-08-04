e-paper
Home / Cities / Ulhasnagar civic body acts against private Covid hospital for overcharging ₹36 lakh from 82 patients

Ulhasnagar civic body acts against private Covid hospital for overcharging ₹36 lakh from 82 patients

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 01:04 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

After initiating a probe against four private Covid-19 hospitals over complaints of overcharging, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Monday served a show-cause notice to a private hospital for allegedly overcharging ₹36.39 lakh from 82 Covid-19 patients since July 7.

Despite repeated attempts, the hospital did not respond to HT’s calls or messages.

“An audit conducted by the civic body’s committee found that the hospital did not follow the directions by the state government on charging Covid-19 patients. The committee acquired all the bills and documents from the hospital since July 7 and on studying them discovered the hospital overcharged the patients. Hence, the civic body chief served a show-cause notice to the facility,” said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.

The hospital needs to respond to the notice in seven days, citing an explanation for the alleged overcharging of bills or face legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897; the Disaster Management Act, 2005; the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance (Amendment) Act, 2011, and the Mumbai Nursing Home (Amendment) Act.

“If the hospital fails to respond, the civic body will initiate legal action against it for not following the state’s directions on treatment of Covid-19 patients,” said Badhane.

