Home / Cities / Ulhasnagar residents’ association demands cancellation of tenders for Covid facilities

Ulhasnagar residents’ association demands cancellation of tenders for Covid facilities

cities Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:45 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

In a letter addressed to the commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) earlier this week, the Ulhasnagar Residents’ Association has asked to cancel five tenders issued by the civic body for Covid facilities worth around ₹18 crore. The association claims the expenses will be a waste of public funds as the additional treatment infrastructure will not be required.

The residents’ association, in its letter, mentioned that UMC had issued tenders worth ₹1.60 crore to set up a 400-bed Covid centre at Tabor Ashram, and other tenders worth around ₹16-₹17 crore to acquire various medicinal instruments and equipment for Covid hospitals and Covid centres.

Moti Ludhwani, founder of the association, said, “The civic body has plans to build a 650-bed Covid centre in its Town Hall, so why build another 400-bed facility at Tabor Ashram, which is around 10km away from Ulhasnagar when patients will not be willing to go there. We feel it is a waste of money as the number of active cases in the city is around 400-500 now, and there are enough beds, of which 85% are vacant as per the civic body’s website. We want UMC to cancel this tender.”

The association also alleged that the tenders issued for the materials and medical equipment are overpriced and need to be cancelled.

“We have asked the civic body chief to take expert views before finalising the tenders and spending more,” said Ludhwani.

Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC, explained that the infrastructure is required as the pandemic is not over. “The health infrastructure is not up to mark in Ulhasnagar, so we are setting up this infrastructure with a focus on the future. At present, we have to send patients to quarantine at the Tata Amantra at Kalyan-Bhiwandi road, which is far away. Comparatively, Tabor Ashram is nearby and well-equipped with facilities,” Badhane said.

He said that the corporation will take into account expert views before issuing tenders for the remaining infrastructure and equipment, which are necessary to tackle the pandemic.

