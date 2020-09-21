e-paper
Home / Cities / Uneasy over low rank in ‘ease of doing business’, Punjab writes to Centre

Uneasy over low rank in ‘ease of doing business’, Punjab writes to Centre

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 18:50 IST
Navneet Sharma
Navneet Sharma
         

Chandigarh The Punjab government has conveyed to the Union commerce and industry ministry its dissatisfaction with the state’s low rank in the ease of doing business (EODB) survey despite having implemented reforms.

The state government’s disappointment has been communicated by principal secretary, industries and commerce, Alok Shekhar in writing to Union secretary, department of promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra. “Having implemented 100% reforms, it is disappointing to note that Punjab did not substantially improve its ranking as compared to last year,” according to the letter sent by Shekhar, on Monday.

In the Business Reform Action Plan 2019 (BRAP-2019) rankings representing the performance of states and union territories on ease of doing business which were announced by DPIIT on September 5, Punjab was at 19th place, just one notch higher than the 20th rank the state got in 2017-18 when it was sluggish in implementation. The industries and commerce department was expecting a big leap in its ranking this time, hoping to break into top 10, and has been feeling let down by the survey findings.

Director, industries, Sibin C said they were dissatisfied with the ranking and have expressed their resentment to the central ministry. “There is no clarity on how the states were ranked as the detailed survey report is still to be made available,” he said. Punjab had implemented all 178 of the 187 reforms applicable to the state. The DPIIT has also been requested to provide the questionnaire used to gather feedback, methodology followed for ranking the states and UTs and detailed score for each recommendation to enable the state government to identify the gaps.

The states were ranked on the basis of implementation of business reform action plan in business regulatory areas such as single window system, access to information, labour, environment, etc. The EODB rankings, which were launched by the Centre five years ago to encourage competition among states for improvement in business environment to attract investments, also gave full weightage to feedback about the effectiveness of the reforms – an area that has not been the state’s strong suit.

In 2016, Punjab had got 12th rank, but has not able to get anywhere close since, slipping to 20th position in 2018 due to non-implementation of 45% of the 372 action points for reforms in areas related to labour, single window system, environment clearances, construction permits, paying taxes, obtaining utility certificates, land availability and allotment, enforcing contracts, registering property and carrying out inspections.

