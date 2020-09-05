e-paper
Unidentified woman’s body recovered from canal in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

Officials said the woman’s age is about 25 and she was wearing a black t-shirt

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

Police on Saturday recovered the body of an unidentified woman from Narwana branch canal in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

The body was spotted by locals who informed the police. Police officials said the deceased has not been identified yet. “The woman’s age is about 25 and she was wearing a black t-shirt. There is a possibility that the body might have come from Punjab,” Jhansa police station incharge Jagdish Singh said, adding that no injury marks were found on the body.

“She might be from nearby districts as the body has not decomposed,” he added.

The body has been sent for postmortem at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Government Hospital in Kurukshetra and police officials are trying ascertain her identity.

Half-naked body of woman found in Karnal

Police have recovered a half-naked body of a woman from novelty road in Karnal city. Police officials said the woman, whose age is about 50, has not been identified yet. They said as per preliminary investigation it seems to be a case of murder as injury marks were found on her body.

Karnal City Police station incharge Harjinder Singh said a case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against unknown person and the actual cause of death can be ascertained after the postmortem report.

