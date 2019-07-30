UP CM invites Korean companies to invest in defence sector

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:59 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday invited South Korean companies to invest in the defence and aerospace sectors.

Adityanath extended the invitation to a six-member South Korean delegation that met the him at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. During the meeting, the CM invited Korea companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh. “Many Korean companies are already here and we will be happy if more Korean companies invest in the defence sector too,” said the CM.

The chief minister apprised the Korean delegation about the defence corridor project coming up in the state and the industrial corridor along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Sharing information about the government’s initiative to bring in investment, the CM said, “The government is acquiring land in Lucknow and Kanpur for industrial development. In Aligarh, the government has earmarked 50 acres land for the defence corridor project.”

The CM also pointed out the presence of Korean electronics giant, Samsung, in the state. “Samsung’s largest factory in the world is in Uttar Pradesh. The Korean companies are investing in UP, as they feel safe here,” said Yogi.

Adityanath also said that cultural relations between the two nations had become strong and investments would help further boost these ties.

The Korean delegation comprised Kim Yu Geun, deputy director, national security; Gang Eunho and Lee Seungho.

Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary and CEO of the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, and Rajesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary, industrial development, were among those present during the interaction.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 23:59 IST