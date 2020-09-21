UP defers partial opening of schools till further notice, say officials

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:18 IST

Officials of the Ghaziabad district administration on Sunday said the state government has deferred the partial reopening of schools planned for Monday, that would have allowed students from class 9 to 12 to voluntarily come to school for seeking academic guidance, till further notice.

Keeping in line with the guidelines issued by the Central government for “unlock 4”, the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari on August 30 had issued directions allowing students from class 9 and above to come to school from September 21. However, the officials on Sunday said, they have received directions from the state administration schools will not be allowed to open on Monday and will permitted to open partially on a later date (which is yet to be notified).

Officials from the district administration, who did not wish to identified, that reopening of the schools was probably deferred in view of the rising cases of Covid-19. As per the state health control room data, the total Covid-19 case tally in the state had reached 354,275 on Sunday.

“As per the earlier guidelines, schools would open partially from September 21. But we have received directions from the state government that another date will be issued,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate(DM) , Ghaziabad.

In the meantime, the DM said, the administration will focus on preparing for opening schools in the district. “ We have asked the education department officials to utilise this time to spread awareness among parents; take written consent from parents if they wish to send children to schools, and engage with schools on setting up virus-free premises,” the DM said.

The DM nominated the district inspector of schools (DIOS) and also the basic education officer to start the preparatory works. The DIOS has been asked issue a helpline number on Monday where parents can seek information about opening of schools.

“The respective sub-divisional magistrates have also been asked to ensure compliance of the new directions. The local bodies such as municipal corporation and others will help schools with guidelines related to cleanliness and sanitization,” Pandey added.

Similar arrangements are also being taken up in the neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar district.

“So far, we have not received information from any school that they will be holding academic counselling sessions for students between classes 9 and 12. Also, parents are also reluctant to send children to schools due to the pandemic,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

The parents’ bodies also said they are not inclined to send children to schools for such sessions.

“Parents are not eager to send their children to schools. We are not aware if any schools want the students to come for classes and at this point, we will oppose such requests. Parents know that it will be difficult to prevent the children from getting exposed to the virus outside, and no one wants to take any kind of risks,” said Yatendra Kasana, president, All Noida schools’ parents association.

Parents are not willing to send children to schools in view of the pandemic. We held various meetings with many parents and they were not willing to send children to schools. It is our request to the state government not to allow opening of schools till the number of cases reduce considerably or a vaccine becomes available,” said Vivek Tyagi, spokesperson , Ghaziabad Parents’ association.

Office bearers of Independent Schools’ Federation of India said they will wait for further instruction from the state government on opening schools. “We will not open schools for counselling sessions till we get another date and we get directions from the UP government,” said Subhash Jain, president of the federation.