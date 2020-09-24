e-paper
Home / Cities / UP directs ‘micro plan’ to fight Covid in 16 districts; Ghaziabad, GB Nagar among them

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:00 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that they are chalking out “micro plans” to fight Covid-19 in 16 districts, including Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent direction to states, including Uttar Pradesh, to focus on containment zones rather than lockdowns, while at the same time strengthening testing, tracing and spreading awareness on masks and social distancing. Accordingly, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed specific plans for the 16 districts and sending special secretary-level officers to monitor them.

“The 16 identified districts are those which have an average of 100 daily cases in a week. The districts include Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Noida, Meerut and Ghaziabad among others. A workplan will be prepared and state officials are working on it. Once we keep focus on these districts, we will be able to control Covid-19 situation,” said Awanish Awasthi, UP additional chief secretary (home) on Thursday. “The CM has directed for control of fatality rate with the help of micro surveillance and contact tracing.”

In Ghaziabad, the health department officials said that they are also monitoring rise in number of cases in specific pockets in order to control spread of infection. They said that they have identified eight police station areas where maximum cases were recorded this month.

“We have identified localities in eight police station areas which have witnessed high number of cases in 22 days of the current month. Here, we will enhance surveillance teams and focus on contact tracing as well. As per our records, the eight areas need special focus in the district and check needs to be maintained on new cases,” said Dr NK Gupta, Ghaziabad’s chief medical officer. “Apart from surveillance, we will also focus on contact tracing and testing in these areas which are having major share of cases in the current month.”

According to the records of the district health department, they identified localities in police station areas of Indirapuram (812 cases), Kavi Nagar (782 cases), Sihani Gate (592 cases), Sahibabad (523 cases), Vijay Nagar (378 cases), Kaushambi (259 cases), Muradnagar (187 cases) and Modinagar (141 cases).

Overall, the district has added 4392 new cases in the first 22 days of the month of September.

According to the state control room figures of September 24, the Gautam Budh Nagar district has a tally of 11910 cases while the Ghaziabad district has a tally of 13050 cases.

Uttar Pradesh, according to the state control room records of September 24, has tally of 374277 Covid-19 cases which includes 307611 patients discharged, 5366 deaths and 61300 active cases.

