UP govt allows up to 50% reservation of beds in private Covid hospitals in Ghaziabad

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:22 IST

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh government, in a directive issued on Saturday, mandated that the district administration can now reserve up to 50% of Covid-19 beds in private hospitals in the city, for patients requiring L2 or L3 category treatment. State officials said the decision was taken as several government hospitals across the district are facing a shortage of beds while the beds in private facilities are lying vacant.

The L1, L2 and L3 category hospitals in UP have come up as part of state government’s three-tier structure for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The L1 hospitals are meant for asymptomatic patients, while the L2 hospitals treat patients having moderate symptoms. The L3 category hospitals, on the other hand, treat patients who have severe symptoms.

The order also states that the rates for different category of beds reserved in private hospitals will be charged as per the rates prevalent under Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

In Ghaziabad, there are 598 beds, across 10 private hospitals that offer paid Covid-19 treatment on the basis of rates fixed by the state government on July 10. The government had capped the prices for Covid-19 beds between ₹8,000 to ₹15,000 per day. While the cost of a general-ward bed is ₹1,800 per day, that for a high dependency unit is ₹2,700 per day. The cost of beds without ventilators has been fixed at ₹3,600 per day while those with ventilators are fixed at ₹4,500 per day.

Till August 28, a total of 2,403 patients were admitted in paid private hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

“The state government order means that the district will now have more L2 and L3 category beds available for patients. The rates will be charged as per the prescribed rates under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna and will be paid to the hospitals by the government. The patients who get referred to these reserved beds from government facilities will not be charged,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

At present, the district has 376 L2 category beds and another 200 L3 category beds available in government or government-acquired facilities. Apart from these, there are 598 beds available in 10 private hospitals in Ghaziabad, of which 274 are occupied by paying Covid patients.

“Till now, we have reserved only 19 ICU beds, out of 98 available in the 10 private hospitals. The new order by the government has made it clear that we can reserve up to 50% of the total beds. This will help our patients who are in government facilities. The patients referred from our hospitals will take treatment free of cost and the government rates will be paid from government funds,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“Since a majority of asymptomatic patients are now in home isolation, our L1 hospitals have almost shutdown with only one being operational at present. The 50% reservation of beds in private hospitals would mean that we have about 300 more L2 or L3 beds available for our patients,” Dr Gupta, added.

In Ghaziabad, a total of 1,103 patients have been allowed home isolation option till August 28, since the option was made available on July 21. So far, 756 have completed their home isolation and have been marked as discharged. There are 347 asymptomatic patients, who are presently being treated in home isolation.

Overall, in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 26,865 asymptomatic patients are in home isolation as per the figures shared by the state health department till August 28. Overall, 93,978 availed the home isolation facility and 67,113 have been discharged so far.

The district magistrate confirmed that the government order was issued and they will hold meeting with private hospitals in a day or two. HT also tried to reach private hospitals in Ghaziabad but they said that they have not received any such order so far.