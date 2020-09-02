e-paper
UP: Info boards put up on trees to help 'save' them in Kaushambi

UP: Info boards put up on trees to help ‘save’ them in Kaushambi

The boards mention the tree’s variety, identifying one as a medicinal tree with healing properties, urging people to save the environment by protecting it

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Two trees with information boards in Kaushambi.
Two trees with information boards in Kaushambi. (HT photo)
         

In order to promote afforestation, the forest department in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, is putting up information boards on trees. The boards mention the tree’s variety, identifying one as a medicinal tree with healing properties, urging people to save the environment by protecting it. Special attention has been given to trees in densely populated areas of the city.

The forest department receives frequent complaints of illegal felling of trees. Besides forest mafia who illegally fell trees, people in urban areas also get trees outside their residences or in their home gardens chopped purely for personal reasons.

While earlier the forest department launched a plantation drive across the district, currently it is focusing on the upkeep of existing trees which are under threat due to lack of care. The posters mention the specie of the tree and its medicinal properties. They carry slogans and messages, urging people to take care of trees and safeguard them. Hundreds of boards and posters have been put up on neem, peepal, aonla, sheesham and other trees in busy areas of the city, says divisional forest officer P K Sinha.

“The drive will make the people aware about the importance of trees and their medicinal benefits. Focus has been laid on putting up posters and boards on trees which are in busy areas so that more people may be informed about preservation of trees and environment,” Sinha said.

