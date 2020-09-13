UP man’s hand chopped: Panipat SIT starts investigation

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 03:21 IST

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Haryana Police on Saturday initiated a probe into the chopping off of the hand of a 28-year-old man. The man was also booked for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy on the same day.

The SIT recovered Akhlaq Salmani’s hand from the railway track near Kishanpura locality of Panipat city where the man was allegedly attacked by a few residents on August 23.

Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Kumar Vats, who is heading the SIT, said, “We have found crucial evidence in the case. Akhlaq’s hand and some blood samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination and matching DNA”.

“We have also issued notice to Akhlaq to join the investigation as he was also accused of sodomising an 11-year- old boy on the same night,” the DSP said. The first FIR was registered on September 7 after a resident of Kishanpura locality accused Akhlaq of kidnapping and sodomising his son.

The complainant said when the local residents found the minor with Akhlaq, they beat him up and forced him to disclose his identity. Subsequently, Akhlaq managed to flee the scene and enter the railway track.

Police say there is a possibility that his hand was chopped off by a train as the government railway police spotted him on the railway track the next morning.

As per the zero FIR filed by the GRP, Akhlaq accused the area residents of beating him up and chopping his right hand with a sawing machine. Akhlaq said he was dumped on the railway track by his assailants.

His brother, Ikram, However, told the local media that Akhlaq’s hand was chopped off after the assailants spotted the number 786 tattooed on his right arm. The number has a holy context in Islamic scriptures.

Police say the man who accused Akhlaq of sodomising his son has a sawing machine at his house but there is no evidence to prove that the machine was used to cut his hand. “We have issued a notice to the boy’s father to join the investigation, too” said the DSP.