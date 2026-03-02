Lucknow, An accused wanted in connection with the alleged stabbing of a YouTuber died after being injured in an encounter with the police in the Loni area of Ghaziabad on Sunday night, officials said. UP: Man wanted for stabbing YouTuber in Ghaziabad killed in encounter

According to Loni Police Station House Officer Mukesh Singh Solanki, the deceased, identified as Zeeshan a resident of Amroha, was involved in the alleged stabbing of YouTuber Salim Ahmed, also known as Salim Wastik, and carried a reward of ₹1 lakh.

A knife, a country-made pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the encounter site. Another accused in the case is still at large.

"The accused, Zeeshan, was injured during an exchange of fire with a police team," ​Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash said, adding that he was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment.

According to the police, the YouTuber, Salim Ahmed, was stabbed multiple times in his office at Ali Garden shortly after morning prayers.

Two individuals wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle carried out the attack, leaving Ahmed with critical injuries to his neck, abdomen, and ear.

He was initially taken to a local hospital before being referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi. His condition was stated to be critical, according to a source at the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police , Loni, Siddhartha Gautam, had earlier said Ahmed runs a YouTube channel where he identifies as an 'Ex-Muslim.'

Preliminary investigations suggested that the attack may have been motivated by his videos criticising certain religious practices, the officer said.

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's son, Usman. Seven people in the case, including an AIMIM leader identified as Ajgar, along with Ashraf, Shahrukh, Sonu and Bhati Builder.

Multiple teams were formed and raids were conducted at different locations across Delhi and Ghaziabad to track the suspects, the police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.