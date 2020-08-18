UP minister Atul Garg tests positive for Covid-19

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:19 IST

Ghaziabad The Uttar Pradesh’s minister of state for health, Atul Garg, has been admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi after he tested positive for Covid-19, officials of the district health department said on Tuesday.

On Independence Day, Garg had inaugurated the district’s first RT-PCR laboratory at MMG Hospital.

“On August 15, the minister got his test done through RT-PCR, but the report was negative. On Monday, he had complained of fever and cough, and an antigen test was conducted which found him positive for the infection. He got admitted to Yashoda Hospital, and is presently under treatment. On Tuesday, another RT-PCR test was conducted at the hospital and the sample tested positive,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The authorities at Yashoda Hospital said that the minister was admitted in the Covid wing that is equivalent to L2 category facility. “The minister is stable. We are regularly monitoring his health, as he also has complaints of hypertension and diabetes,” said Dr Sunil Dagar, spokesperson of the hospital.

Garg, who is MLA from Ghaziabad constituency, also tweeted about his Covid-19 positive test. “I got tested on August 15 and the result was negative. Yesterday, I tested positive through rapid test at 9pm. Those who have met me from August 16 to 18 should be careful and get themselves tested...,” the minister said in his tweet on Tuesday.

The health department officials said they estimate that the minister had about 150 contacts during the period. “On Tuesday, we conducted tests of about his 47 close contacts and none of them tested positive. We will probably repeat the test after four-five days,” Dr Gupta added.

In the state, two ministers -- Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- recently succumbed to the viral disease, while more than a dozen have tested positive.