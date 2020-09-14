UP promises memorial, library in memory of Sudeeksha Bhati

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:24 IST

Lucknow/Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government will build a ‘Prerna Sthal’ (memorial) and set up a library in the name of Greater Noida student Sudeeksha Bhati, the scholarship holder from Bulandshahr who had died in an accident late August, to inspire children. The announcement was made by state chief minister Yogi Adityanath when he met Sudeeksha’s parents at his residence in Lucknow.

On August 10, Sudeeksha, who lived in Deri Skaner village in Greater Noida, had gone to Bulandshahr with her uncle Satyendra and a cousin on a motorcycle to meet her relatives, when the vehicle met with an accident at Chirora village, Syana Road in Bulandshahr, and she lost her life. The police had later arrested two suspects for allegedly rash driving and seized the Royal Enfield motorcycle the suspects were riding.

A statement issued by the chief minister’s office said the CM told the victim’s family the government would extend all possible help to them. “The government would give ₹15 lakh while the BJP Rajya Sabha member Surendra Nagar from the state would give ₹5 lakh to the victim’s kin,” it said.

Surendra Nagar and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar were also present at the meeting. Adityanath called Sudeeksha “the daughter of the country and society.” He urged the family to be courageous in this time of grief.

Sudeeksha’s father Jitendra Bhati informed the CM that his daughter was very studious and talented, and had studied well despite poverty and lack of resources. The family lived in a single room house yet she never compromised with her studies.

“The chief minister met us at 10am and interacted for half an hour. He has assured us the state will construct a memorial and a library in Sudeeksha’s memory in Greater Noida. He has also promised a compensation of ₹20 lakh to us. We are satisfied with the government’s action in this case,” he said.

Bulandshahr district administration on Saturday had presented a cheque worth ₹1.5 lakh to Sudeeksha’s kin.

A tea seller’s daughter, she was the district topper in Bulandshahr in 2018 when she scored 98% in her Class 12 examinations. She was awarded a scholarship worth ₹3.80 crore to pursue an undergraduate course in entrepreneurship at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Jitendra said he will soon send Sudeeksha’s younger sisters and brothers to study in a boarding school so that they follow the footprints of their sibling and achieve great heights.