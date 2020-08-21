UP’s sero survey to target only people aged 18 to 59 years

cities

Ghaziabad The Uttar Pradesh government, which gave its nod to conduct the serological survey in the last week of August, has decided to include people in the age group of 18-59 years only. The survey will be conducted in 11 districts, including Ghaziabad.

The UP’s age bar is surprising as the Delhi’s second round of sero survey, result of which was announced on Thursday, found that prevalence of antibodies among those aged less than 18 was 34.7%.

Ghaziabad district officials are, however, clueless about the reason for non-inclusion of those aged below 18 years and those aged over 59 years in the upcoming survey.

On Thursday, the UP government’s order for 11 districts was issued by Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health). The order stated that random samples will be taken for people in the age group.

According to official figures, people aged below 18 years and those over 59 years account for about 19% of the total Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad. This would mean that a good chunk of population will be excluded from the survey.

“We are making arrangements for the sero surveillance and identifying teams for the purpose. The government order has included age group 18-59 years for the survey. However, there is no specific reason given why the remaining age group is not included,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

A serological survey checks for an immune response against the coronavirus in the form of antibodies in the blood of a random sample of the population. It can help establish how far the disease had spread and how many people fought off the virus without showing symptoms. Antibodies generally appear around two weeks after a person has been infected and is expected to last several months.

The survey will also exclude people who have already recovered from Covid-19, the order said. The survey samples will be sent to King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, said the officials.

Regarding the age group limitation, experts said that probably the government is trying to target a focussed group.

“The probability of contracting infection in the age group below 18 years and those over 59 years is probably less. So, the survey is being kept on focussed group of 18-59 years as they have high share in number of cases and may provide more positive results in the sero surveillance. The state administration in future may again conduct more of such surveys and then can include the other age groups as well,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

Dr Ashutosh Rawat, microbiologist from Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad, said, “The extreme age groups are probably left out as the immune system is not fully developed or gone weak in old age to develop antibodies. Further, the age group of 18-59 years has more people who are working and more exposed on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the second sero survey in Delhi whose results were made public by the Delhi government on Thursday, included the three age groups -- below 18 years, 18 to 49 years and above 49 years.

According to the Delhi’s survey results, almost 30% of the 15,000 people surveyed in the national capital had antibodies for Sars-Cov-2. This suggested that approximately 1.2 million people more may have silently contracted and recovered during the period between July and early August. The prevalence of antibodies among those aged less than 18 was 34.7% and 28.5% for those aged between 18 and 50 years. For those above 50, it was 31.2%, as per the survey.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted an all-India sero survey, the results of which are yet to be published.