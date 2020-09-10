UP slashes rate of Covid tests in private labs to ₹1,600, officials told to expand contact tracing

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:53 IST

The Uttar Pradesh health department on Thursday slashed the rate of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and TrueNat tests for Covid-19 from ₹2,500 to ₹1,600 at private laboratories. Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (home), while announcing the decision also sent written directions to all district magistrates and chief medical officers in his regard.

As per the prevailing norms in the state, private laboratories were charging ₹2,500 for RT-PCR test since April 23. The revised directions stipulate that the price of RT-PCR as well as TrueNat test shall not exceed ₹1,600, else the lab will face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

“This is so because there has been a reduction in the rates of RT-PCR test kit reagents and viral transport medium (VTM) kits,” Prasad, said.

The tests, whether conducted through rapid antigen kits, TrueNat or RT-PCR, is done free of cost at all government facilities.

The district health department officials said they have received the new directions.

“The directions will now be communicated to private laboratories and they will not be charging more than ₹1,600 for tests. In Ghaziabad, about 90% of tests are done at government facilities and only 10% are done by the private labs,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

In Ghaziabad, there are about 20 government collection points such as static booths, mobile vans and mobile teams where anyone can get themselves tested free of cost.

“We have come to know about the direction and since it is a government order, we will comply,” said an official at the lab attached to Yashoda Hospital, Kaushambi.

The officials of the Ghaziabad chapter of the Indian Medical Association said there has been reduction in the rate of regents.

“During the initial months of the pandemic, there was big gap between demand and supply. Since that has now been reduced, the benefit should be passed on to the patient. So, the reduction in test charges seems justified,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of IMA’s Ghaziabad chapter.

According to the figures of September 9, the Ghaziabad district has collection of 227,270 samples of which results were received for 225,323 samples. In UP, the officials said they have completed 7,067,208 tests overall till September 9.

The state officials has also asked the districts to take comprehensive contact tracing of positive patients and have asked the district officials to trace at least 12 to 15 contacts per patient.

“The chief minister has stressed on contact tracing and said that it needs to be stepped up to 12 to 15 contacts per patient. The chief minister has sought an improvement in districts that are tracing fewer contacts,” Awasthi said.

According to the district health department, Ghaziabad has completed 98% contact tracing of 9,840 patients between March and September. The contact tracing exercise has yielded 74,707 contacts with an average of 7.74 contacts per patient.

Officials said they have stepped up contact tracing with 99% of 4,971 patients yielding 44,751 contacts between August 1 and September 7. This is about 9.09 contacts per patient.

The contact tracing exercise is vital to find high-risk persons. These could be family members, friends of the patient with whom he had come in contact with before he turned out positive. As soon as any person is detected positive for Covid-19, the contact tracing teams gather information about her contacts and they all are subjected to tests and monitoring.