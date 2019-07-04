Urban forests: BMC plots way to stop waterlogging

As the downpour of the past week saw the same old waterlogging woes plague Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday released a list of five plots in the city to be developed as urban forests.

These forests — a collection of trees grown within a city — will help percolate rainwater into the ground and not into artificial stormwater drains, which are incapable of withstanding heavy rain, thus leading to flooding. These plots will have dense forestation, a natural earth pathway and also seating arrangements.

The areas of these plots will be two hectares or more. For years, the civic body has been losing open spaces, which could act as holding ponds during times of heavy rain.

“The BMC will soon issue a tender for the same and plantation work on these plots will start. The reservation for these five plots will not be changed as they have been marked as open spaces. It is a one-of-a-kind project,” said Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner.

This decision was taken after municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi met environmentalists in the city on June 17 and promised themthat the BMC will identify 20 such plots across the city and develop them into dense forests.

Pardeshi said, “The plots will have a natural pathway and will also have seating arrangements for citizens. We are also encouraging the use of natural earth pathways on public grounds and also denying construction permissions to those builders who do not keep enough open natural space,” said Pardeshi.

“Owing to rampant urbanisation and concretisation, percolation of rainwater was becoming difficult. It is leading to flooding in several areas,” said an official from the stormwater drains department.

The five plots are Anandibhai Surve Udyan, Kurla (27,000 square metres), Chandivli plot (33,474 square metres), Bandra Fort (26,000 square metres), Annabhau Sathe ground, Kandivli (38,000 square metres) and Step Garden, Kandivli (19,000 square metres).

Zoru Bhathena, environmental activist, who was also part of the meeting, said, “It is a good initiative and will help the city in the long run as trees help absorb water. On a plain ground, the water will just get washed away into the drains.”

