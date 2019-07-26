Urban primary health centres to work round-the-clock soon

Gurugram: To provide medical services to residents living in informal settlements in urban areas, urban primary health centres(PHCs) in the district will soon be working round-the-clock, according to the district health department.

Gurugram has 19 urban PHCs spread across the district, including areas such as Basai, Manesar, Nathupur, Rajiv Nagar, Om Nagar, Khandsa, among others. A few were set up under the National Urban Health Mission in 2013, and the number was increased in the following years. These centres currently operate between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.

According to health department officials, the aim is to ensure more institutional deliveries and provide better, round-the-clock prenatal and neonatal services to those living in areas with restricted access to basic healthcare facilities. “The urban PHCs will be strengthened so that women can give birth and avail free services instead of going to a private hospital or giving birth at home. The process of hiring staff should begin in a month,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, Gurugram. He added that more staff and women nurses will be hired in a month for the same.

These health centres also offer immunisation, prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, laboratory diagnosis and free contraceptive distribution. However, a 2018 study published in the British Medical Journal revealed that most primary health centres in India fail to provide basic newborn care. Round-the-clock neonatal care services were available only in 60% of PHCs in India, the study found and went on to blame deficiencies in staffing as one of the primary reasons.

Meanwhile, the district health department on Thursday confirmed that the facilities at the Civil Hospital in Pataudi will also be strengthened, and an operation theatre would be established. “The work for this should begin in the next 10 days. An aesthetician and a paediatrician are needed in the hospital. Hiring will begin as soon as possible,” said Dr Punia.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 21:48 IST